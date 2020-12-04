Brampton mayor, councillors call on police to investigate after man allegedly 'desecrates' Sikh religious book

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, City Councillor Harkirat Singh and Regional Councillor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon are calling on police to investigate after a man allegedly “desecrated” a Gutka Sahib, a Sikh religious book.

Dhillon said the incident occurred at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar in Brampton.

He asked if anyone had any information in identifying the person allegedly responsible to please contact Peel police.

The Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar posted about the incident on their Facebook page as well. They said the man entered the Gudwara and asked for Sukhmani Sahib Gutka on Wednesday which he was given.

“As he was going down the stairs towards the parking lot, he threw the Gutka Sahib on the ground in the parking lot,” read the post. “He then proceeded to his car in the parking lot. As he drove off, he came back around threw more Angs of Gutka Sahib in the same area.”

The Gudwara said they have contacted Peel police and they are investigating.

Brown also sent out a statement on Twitter, saying someone had taken sacred Sikh Scriptures “and desecrated them.”

“I hope those responsible are brought to justice and held accountable,” added Brown.

Peel police have not confirmed whether an investigation has been launched.