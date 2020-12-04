Loading articles...

Toronto van attack killer shows some empathy, psychiatrist concedes in trial

Last Updated Dec 4, 2020 at 3:43 pm EST

Alek Minassian (left) and Justice Anne Molloy (right) are seen on a screen at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre where Minassian's trial, being conducted over Zoom, is underway on Nov. 10, 2020. (Sketch by Pam Davies)

A psychiatrist retained by the defence concedes that the man who killed 10 people in Toronto’s van attack has shown empathy in some rare instances since his arrest.

Dr. Alexander Westphal has said Minassian lacks empathy and does not understand the moral wrongfulness of killing 10 people, but says criminal responsibility is a legal opinion, not a psychiatric one.

The 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

Toronto van attack killer would carry out attack again to better 'kill count' 

His lawyer had said Westphal would be the only expert to say Minassian should be found not criminally responsible for his actions due to autism spectrum disorder, but the psychiatrist has stopped short of making that conclusion.

Westphal says Minassian was incapable of rational decisions on April 23, 2018 – the day of the attack.

Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, leaving his state of mind at the time the sole issue at trial.

