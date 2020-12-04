116th Toronto Santa Claus parade goes Saturday and it won't take place in Toronto

Santa Claus is coming to town but you’ll only be able to catch him on your television screen.

The 116th annual Santa Clause Parade is happening this weekend and there won’t be any crowds or marching through the streets due to the pandemic.

The parade will be taking place on a closed route at Canada’s Wonderland and will come in the form of a two-hour TV special that is set to air Saturday night.

Our Geoff Rohoman spoke to Santa himself and the big man says it will still feel like the old parade, just without the crowds.

“All the floats are there, of course Mrs. Claus’s float, Santa’s float, marching bands,” said Santa. “When you watch it, I think the expression is, you’ll go wow!”

This is the first time ever the parade will be taking place in the evening and it will feature 25 floats, eight marching bands and guest performances by Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson.

The annual event has historically taken place on downtown city streets, with large crowds lining the parade route. But do to circumstances surrounding COVID-19 the organizers were forced to move this years event to the amusement park in Vaughan.

Mayor John Tory says he hopes the parade and holiday decorations around city hall can help keep the holiday spirit alive.

“At least we can have the parade on TV, we can have the square lit up and the lights on the tree at Nathan Phillips Square,” says Tory. “As long people go in small groups with their own family and keep their distance we can make the best of a difficult situation.”

The parade airs at 7p.m. and you can find more information here.

If you can’t catch the parade this weekend an encore presentation will air next Saturday afternoon.