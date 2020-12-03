Loading articles...

Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Oakville

Last Updated Dec 3, 2020 at 4:59 pm EST

Halton police have confirmed a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Oakville on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Lakeshore Road is closed in both directions between Bel Air Drive and Chartwell Road, which is where the woman was hit.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit remains on scene while officers continue to investigate.

It’s unclear what led to the collision or whether the driver remained on scene.

