Whitby man arrested in human trafficking investigation

A Whitby man has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

Durham regional police say an 18-year-old victim came forward in November. She told investigators a man took her to a Bowmanville hotel where he trafficked and exploited her in the sex trade industry.

37-year-old Brendon Bongard is facing numerous charges including material benefit from sexual services and trafficking in persons.

Police want to ensure there are no other alleged victims and anyone with information is urged to give them a call.

