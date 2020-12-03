3 teachers at Thorncliffe Park Public School refuse work amidst COVID-19 outbreak

A number of teachers in Toronto’s east end say they are not going to work over fears of COVID-19 in their school.

This comes after asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at Thorncliffe Park Public School uncovered a significant outbreak among staff and students.

In a letter to parents on Nov. 29, Principal Jeff Crane said 433 tests were conducted at the school on a voluntary basis under a Ministry of Education pilot program to test students and staff without symptoms for COVID-19.

At the time, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said 14 classes out of 42 have been asked to self-isolate. Spokesman Ryan Bird said that number includes approximately 275 students and 17 staff members.

On Thursday morning, Jennifer Brown, the President of the Elementary Teachers of Toronto (ETT), said three out of the school’s 30 staff members have ultimately decided to refuse to work.

“What I do know, that could be causing concern, because it would be a concern for me is that there are over 348 students self-isolating at home, equivalent of about 18 classes,” Brown told 680 NEWS.

“Of that, there are 27 teachers self-isolating at home, 24 students have tested positive for COVID-19, and two staff members have tested positive. In a school, where they have an approximate amount of 750 students attending in person, that’s almost half the student population self-isolating right now.”

“I think that would be part of their concern about this work refusal,” Brown added.

On Monday, education minister Stephen Lecce said no asymptomatic people were tested in the community.

“The decision point on sending a cohort or school home is decided by the local public health unit,” the education minister said. “There is no plan at this time to change that…”

Brown went on to say that the teachers need a “clear understanding” as to why the school has not closed down.

“We have Thorncliffe Park, it’s a very high density area. It’s my understanding that the school was declared to be an outbreak at near the end of Oct. where they had staff members test positive and five classes went sent home to isolate,” Brown added.

“This is problematic. After that, I have been told there were secretary’s that have tested positive. All four of them tested positive, and a vice-principal.”

“…This is concerning. Nobody wants to go to work to get sick. Everybody is entitled to a safe and healthy work environment. I call on our government to do what’s right. To stop with their reactionary type of solutions and put in long lasting standards and be proactive,” she said.

Ontario is reporting 122 new COVID-19 cases across its school boards and 1,413 infections in the past 14 days.