The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:12 a.m.

The Quebec government is reporting 1,470 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 additional deaths linked to the pandemic.

Twelve of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while the rest happened earlier.

Hospitalizations declined by three to 737, while the number of people in intensive care remained unchanged at 99.

There have been a total of 146,532 cases and 7,155 deaths in the province since the pandemic began.

—

11 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,824 new cases of COVID-19, and 14 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 592 new cases in Peel Region, 396 cases in Toronto, and 187 cases in York Region.

The province says it has conducted 52,873 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 666 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 195 in intensive care.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec 3, 2020.

The Canadian Press