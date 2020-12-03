Loading articles...

SIU investigating following police shooting of axe-wielding man in Etobicoke

Last Updated Dec 3, 2020 at 6:20 pm EST

Police on scene after an officer shot a man wielding an axe or machete in Etobicoke on Dec. 3, 2020.

The province’s police watchdog has been called in after a police officer shot a man wielding an axe or machete in Etobicoke on Thursday evening.

Police responded to the Lakeshore Boulevard and Twenty Fourth Street area after several callers reported a man with an axe or machete was screaming at people in the area.

Officers found the man and the Special Investigations Unit says one of them shot him. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation is underway.

Lakeshore is closed from Twenty First Street to Twenty Sixth Street for the investigation.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 403 west of the QEW, traffic is still very heavy WB QEW through Burlington. #WB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 36 minutes ago
Timing and rain/snow amounts for Friday for the GTA here👇🏾
Latest Weather
Read more