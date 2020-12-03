SIU investigating following police shooting of axe-wielding man in Etobicoke

The province’s police watchdog has been called in after a police officer shot a man wielding an axe or machete in Etobicoke on Thursday evening.

Police responded to the Lakeshore Boulevard and Twenty Fourth Street area after several callers reported a man with an axe or machete was screaming at people in the area.

Officers found the man and the Special Investigations Unit says one of them shot him. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation is underway.

Lakeshore is closed from Twenty First Street to Twenty Sixth Street for the investigation.