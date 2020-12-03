Loading articles...

REX: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Dec 3, 2020 at 7:14 am EST

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) _ REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $8.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.44 per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $124.3 million in the period.

REX shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

