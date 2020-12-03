Ohio woman arrested in Arizona, drugs found in truck

CORDES JUNCTION, Ariz. — An Ohio woman has been arrested after thousands of fentanyl pills and multiple pounds of cocaine and marijuana were found in the pickup truck she was driving, according to authorities.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said the speeding vehicle was swerving out of the highway lanes before it was stopped early Tuesday near Cordes Junction north of Phoenix.

Sheriff’s officials said a deputy reported smelling an overwhelming odor of fresh marijuana.

But when 39-year-old Crystal Briley was questioned, she reportedly told the deputy that all she had was a small amount of marijuana in her purse.

Briley denied a search of the truck, but a drug-sniffing dog alerted authorities to the illegal drugs.

Deputies reported finding 280 pounds of marijuana, four pounds of cocaine and about 8,000 fentanyl pills.

Briley was arrested on suspicion of possession and transportation of marijuana for sale, possession of a narcotic drug and narcotic drug for sale.

Her bond has been set at $500,000.

It was unclear Wednesday if Briley has a lawyer yet for her case.

The Associated Press