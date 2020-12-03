Loading articles...

A delicate balance between humans, bears and fish

This undated photograph provided by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in July 2019 shows a bear. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, via AP)

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s a cycle that repeats itself in many ecosystems where humans live: Harmony, profit, imbalance and then a desperate need to fix things. When wild salmon runs around Wuikinuxv, BC, dwindled to almost nothing, the local grizzly bears grew hungry — and dangerous to humans. Now the salmon are returning, but the community must find a way to manage both the fish and bear populations, and keep the forest healthy.

GUEST: Jimmy Thompson, Beside.media

