Michaels: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Dec 3, 2020 at 7:28 am EST

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Michaels Cos. (MIK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $111.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The arts and crafts store operator posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period.

Michaels shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIK

The Associated Press

