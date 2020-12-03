Loading articles...

Kirkland's: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Dec 3, 2020 at 7:14 am EST

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $12.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The home decor retailer posted revenue of $146.6 million in the period.

Kirkland’s shares have risen twelvefold since the beginning of the year.

