IDT: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Dec 3, 2020 at 4:44 pm EST

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) _ IDT Corp. (IDT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $8.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $343.4 million in the period.

IDT shares have increased 72% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.40, a rise of 74% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDT

The Associated Press

