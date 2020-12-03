Loading articles...

Highlights from the Santa Claus Radio Hour on CHFI

Last Updated Dec 3, 2020 at 9:16 am EST

Santa Claus made an appearance on 98.1 CHFI on Wednesday night for the first Santa Claus Radio Hour of the holiday season.

During the hour jolly old St. Nick takes calls, texts and emails. Answering any questions that curious kids may have. Here are some highlights from the first Santa Claus Radio Hour.

 

Mya called in to ask Santa what he plans to get Mrs. Claus for Christmas:

Kayden wanted to know what the reindeers favourite food is:

And Xavier asked Santa how cold it gets at the North Pole:

 

The Santa radio hour will be happening three more times before Christmas.

  • Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7p.m.

 

During his visits Santa can be reached:

  • by phone: 416-872-2434
  • by text: 981981
  • by email: CHFIsanta@chfi.com
||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching James Snow Parkway - a stalled vehicle is blocking the right lane. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Good Thursday morning! Just increasing cloud and slightly above seasonal again today for #Toronto GTA. Your full fo…
Latest Weather
Read more