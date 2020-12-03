Highlights from the Santa Claus Radio Hour on CHFI

Santa Claus made an appearance on 98.1 CHFI on Wednesday night for the first Santa Claus Radio Hour of the holiday season.

During the hour jolly old St. Nick takes calls, texts and emails. Answering any questions that curious kids may have. Here are some highlights from the first Santa Claus Radio Hour.

Mya called in to ask Santa what he plans to get Mrs. Claus for Christmas:

Kayden wanted to know what the reindeers favourite food is:

And Xavier asked Santa how cold it gets at the North Pole:

The Santa radio hour will be happening three more times before Christmas.

Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7p.m.

During his visits Santa can be reached: