Butter chicken, mozzarella sticks among the most ordered and popular dishes in Ontario

We’re getting an idea about what food we ordered online this year.

2020 has seen online food delivery come into its own due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it seems we, in Ontario, had a real taste for butter chicken.

‘DoorDash’ says that was its most ordered dish in the province this year, followed by burritos.

Ontario (DoorDash):

Butter Chicken Burrito Poutine Naan Fried Chicken Sandwich Chicken Biryani Burger Donuts Chips & Guacamole Miso Soup

Rising in popularity this year compared to last were mozzarella sticks and hot wings.

Top 10 Trending Foods on the Rise in 2020 (Compared to Data from the same year prior, Jan. 1, 2019 to Oct. 31, 2020)

Mozzarella Sticks – 1,700% increase Hot Wings – 1,440% increase Hash Browns – 1,130% increase Quesadilla – 850% increase Molten Chocolate Cake – 580% increase Onion Rings – 400% increase Nachos – 350% increase Gyoza – 310% increase Apple Pie – 265% increase Dynamite Roll – 230% increase

‘DoorDash’ says it’s largest single order this year was from someone who spent $1,087 on a lot of Greek food.

Meantime, ‘SkipTheDishes’ says the top three items ordered through its service in Ontario this year were Asian dishes, burgers and pizza. The most popular cuisines were American/Canadian (Scarborough), Italian (Niagara Falls) and Chinese (Sudbury).

It also notes that more than 125,000 orders that included alcohol were made to Ontarian restaurants.