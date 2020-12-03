Loading articles...

Butter chicken, mozzarella sticks among the most ordered and popular dishes in Ontario

Last Updated Dec 3, 2020 at 1:19 pm EST

It appears Ontarians have enjoyed ordering butter chicken and a whole lot of burritos as takeout items this year. Abhi Bakshi

We’re getting an idea about what food we ordered online this year.

2020 has seen online food delivery come into its own due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it seems we, in Ontario, had a real taste for butter chicken.

‘DoorDash’ says that was its most ordered dish in the province this year, followed by burritos.

Ontario (DoorDash):

  1. Butter Chicken
  2. Burrito
  3. Poutine
  4. Naan
  5. Fried Chicken Sandwich
  6. Chicken Biryani
  7. Burger
  8. Donuts
  9. Chips & Guacamole
  10. Miso Soup

 

Rising in popularity this year compared to last were mozzarella sticks and hot wings.

Top 10 Trending Foods on the Rise in 2020 (Compared to Data from the same year prior, Jan. 1, 2019 to Oct. 31, 2020) 

  1. Mozzarella Sticks – 1,700% increase
  2. Hot Wings – 1,440% increase
  3. Hash Browns – 1,130% increase
  4. Quesadilla – 850% increase
  5. Molten Chocolate Cake – 580% increase
  6. Onion Rings – 400% increase
  7. Nachos – 350% increase
  8. Gyoza – 310% increase
  9. Apple Pie – 265% increase
  10. Dynamite Roll – 230% increase

 

‘DoorDash’ says it’s largest single order this year was from someone who spent $1,087 on a lot of Greek food.

Meantime, ‘SkipTheDishes’ says the top three items ordered through its service in Ontario this year were Asian dishes, burgers and pizza. The most popular cuisines were American/Canadian (Scarborough), Italian (Niagara Falls) and Chinese (Sudbury).

It also notes that more than 125,000 orders that included alcohol were made to Ontarian restaurants.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
WB 401 west of the Allen express - right lane partially blocked with a stalled truck. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Good Thursday morning! Just increasing cloud and slightly above seasonal again today for #Toronto GTA. Your full fo…
Latest Weather
Read more