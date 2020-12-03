Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Butter chicken, mozzarella sticks among the most ordered and popular dishes in Ontario
by Richard Southern
Posted Dec 3, 2020 1:11 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 3, 2020 at 1:19 pm EST
It appears Ontarians have enjoyed ordering butter chicken and a whole lot of burritos as takeout items this year. Abhi Bakshi
We’re getting an idea about what food we ordered online this year.
2020 has seen online food delivery come into its own due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it seems we, in Ontario, had a real taste for butter chicken.
‘DoorDash’ says that was its most ordered dish in the province this year, followed by burritos.
Ontario (DoorDash):
Butter Chicken
Burrito
Poutine
Naan
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Biryani
Burger
Donuts
Chips & Guacamole
Miso Soup
Rising in popularity this year compared to last were mozzarella sticks and hot wings.
Top 10 Trending Foods on the Rise in 2020 (Compared to Data from the same year prior, Jan. 1, 2019 to Oct. 31, 2020)
Mozzarella Sticks – 1,700% increase
Hot Wings – 1,440% increase
Hash Browns – 1,130% increase
Quesadilla – 850% increase
Molten Chocolate Cake – 580% increase
Onion Rings – 400% increase
Nachos – 350% increase
Gyoza – 310% increase
Apple Pie – 265% increase
Dynamite Roll – 230% increase
‘DoorDash’ says it’s largest single order this year was from someone who spent $1,087 on a lot of Greek food.
Meantime, ‘SkipTheDishes’ says the top three items ordered through its service in Ontario this year were Asian dishes, burgers and pizza. The most popular cuisines were American/Canadian (Scarborough), Italian (Niagara Falls) and Chinese (Sudbury).
It also notes that more than 125,000 orders that included alcohol were made to Ontarian restaurants.