Woman dies after being struck by vehicle near Dufferin Grove Park

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle while on a bicycle near Dufferin Grove Park.

Police say they were called to Dufferin Street and Sylvan Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

The female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

More to come

