Loading articles...

Toronto van attack killer would carry out attack again to better 'kill count,' court hears

Accused in the April 2018 Toronto van attack Alex Minsassian, clockwise from top left, Justice Anne Molloy, Crown attorney Joe Callaghan, psychologist Dr. John Bradford and defence lawyer Boris Bytensky are shown during a murder trial conducted via Zoom videoconference, in this courtroom sketch, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

A psychiatrist says the man who killed 10 pedestrians in Toronto’s van attack said he’d consider carrying it out again to better his “kill count.”

Dr. Alexander Westphal is testifying for the defence at the trial of Alek Minassian and says the 28-year-old views people as objects and does not understand that what he did was wrong.

On Tuesday, Westhphal said the man who killed 10 people in Toronto’s van attack two years ago feels no emotion over what he did.

Westphal testified that Minassian describes the attack in a way similar to someone talking about killing characters in a video game.

Westphal says that’s because Minassian lacks empathy due to his autism spectrum disorder.

The psychiatrist says Minassian never developed a true understanding that other people have feelings and would suffer as a result of what he did.

Minassian, from Richmond Hill, Ont., has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder and argues he should be found not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018.

He has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, leaving his state of mind the sole issue at the judge-alone trial.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 404 ramp to Hwy 7. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:58 PM
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Tory and officials update COVID-19 situation
Latest Weather
Read more