Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 10:14 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

9:50 a.m.

Quebec’s deputy premier says that beginning Friday, stores and malls will have to enforce strict limits on the number of people allowed inside if they want to remain open.

Genevieve Guilbault says maximum capacity will be set according to a store’s total surface area, and the allowable number of customers will be clearly posted.

Distancing and mask-wearing must also be enforced for customers waiting in line, and Guilbault says those not respecting the rules could be subject to fines of between $1,000 and $6,000.

Guilbault says the situation remains fragile in Quebec, hinting that COVID-19 numbers to be released later this morning will show that.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press

