Sunshine on the way for the GTA as winter storm moves out

Toronto's waterfront on December 28, 2017. CITYNEWS

Sunshine is on the way after a three-day winter storm left its mark on the GTA.

That storm has finally moved out after a rainy and snowy few days that made for a nasty commute on Tuesday.

The forecast for Wednesday calls for some wind, but we’ll also see some sunshine.

Toronto saw record rainfall on Monday followed by record snowfall on Tuesday with Toronto Pearson recording 7.8cm. The previous record of 5.3cm was set in 1954.

Areas near Lake Ontario saw 3 to 5cm of snow with the rest of the GTA getting around 10cm.

 

