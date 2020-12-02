Sunshine on the way for the GTA as winter storm moves out

Sunshine is on the way after a three-day winter storm left its mark on the GTA.

That storm has finally moved out after a rainy and snowy few days that made for a nasty commute on Tuesday.

Here’s your #WakeUpWeather for Wed.Dec. 2. System is FINALLY out of the way!! Clearing today ☀️Dress for a wind chill near minus 6 right now and near 0 for afternoon with gusty wind out of the WNW. Guaranteed High is 4°C pic.twitter.com/x4qxk32gkt — Jill Taylor (@jilltaylor680) December 2, 2020

The forecast for Wednesday calls for some wind, but we’ll also see some sunshine.

Toronto saw record rainfall on Monday followed by record snowfall on Tuesday with Toronto Pearson recording 7.8cm. The previous record of 5.3cm was set in 1954.

Areas near Lake Ontario saw 3 to 5cm of snow with the rest of the GTA getting around 10cm.