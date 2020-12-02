Loading articles...

Sunnybrook offering virtual ER as some steer clear of hospitals due to COVID-19 concerns

Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 1:23 pm EST

Psychiatrist Dr. Anthony Levitt points to lesions on an image of Sky Zazlov brain after she is placed in a MRI machine for a focused ultrasound procedure, at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital Tuesday, May 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, most hospitals in the GTA saw a drop in the number of people going to their emergency departments, likely over fears of the virus.

Now, Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto is testing out a virtual emergency department.

The six month pilot also involves unity health which covers St. Mike’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s and university health network which includes Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals.

“By offering same-day virtual appointments with emergency department physicians, this pilot aims to reach patients in their homes so that they do not have to come to the hospital,” said Sunnybrook in a press release.

“It also aims to service under-served populations, reduce wait times and improve the patient and family experience.”

The virtual emergency department will allow patients who are experiencing urgent, but not life-threatening health concerns to book an appointment with an ER doctor to take place over Zoom.

Sunnybrook says by offering same-day virtual appointments, the pilot aims to reach patients in their homes so they don’t have to go to the hospital.

The booking system will open each day of the week at 12 p.m.

