Sunnybrook offering virtual ER as some steer clear of hospitals due to COVID-19 concerns

During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, most hospitals in the GTA saw a drop in the number of people going to their emergency departments, likely over fears of the virus.

Now, Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto is testing out a virtual emergency department.

The six month pilot also involves unity health which covers St. Mike’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s and university health network which includes Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals.

“By offering same-day virtual appointments with emergency department physicians, this pilot aims to reach patients in their homes so that they do not have to come to the hospital,” said Sunnybrook in a press release.

“It also aims to service under-served populations, reduce wait times and improve the patient and family experience.”

Today marks the opening of our VirtualED pilot program. Patients with urgent but not life-threatening health concerns can book an appointment to speak to an emergency room physician over Zoom. Thank you to the team that has worked hard to make this happen. https://t.co/Vh6SuqBqL9 — Andy Smith (@DoctorAndySmith) December 1, 2020

The virtual emergency department will allow patients who are experiencing urgent, but not life-threatening health concerns to book an appointment with an ER doctor to take place over Zoom.

The booking system will open each day of the week at 12 p.m.