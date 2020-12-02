Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sunnybrook offering virtual ER as some steer clear of hospitals due to COVID-19 concerns
by News Staff
Posted Dec 2, 2020 12:57 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 1:23 pm EST
During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, most hospitals in the GTA saw a drop in the number of people going to their emergency departments, likely over fears of the virus.
Now, Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto is testing out a virtual emergency department.
The six month pilot also involves unity health which covers St. Mike’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s and university health network which includes Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals.
“By offering same-day virtual appointments with emergency department physicians, this pilot aims to reach patients in their homes so that they do not have to come to the hospital,” said Sunnybrook in a press release.
“It also aims to service under-served populations, reduce wait times and improve the patient and family experience.”
