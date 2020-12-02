Sun Life CEO Dean Connor will retire next August, CFO Kevin Strain to replace him

TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. says its president and chief executive will retire next year.

The Toronto-based insurance company says Dean Connor, 64, will depart Sun Life on Aug. 6.

The company’s current executive vice-president and chief financial officer, Kevin Strain, will take over Connor’s presidential duties on Dec. 15.

He will become chief executive when Connor retires and will continue working as chief financial officer until the company names a replacement in the first half of 2021.

Strain joined Sun Life in 2002 as part of the acquisition of insurance company Clarica. He became CFO in 2017.

Strain launched Sun Life Global Investments Asset Management and expanded the company’s footprint to Vietnam and Malaysia, before climbing the company’s executive ranks.

