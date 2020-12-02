Splunk: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Splunk Inc. (SPLK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $201.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.26. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data posted revenue of $558.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $612.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Splunk said it expects revenue in the range of $650 million to $700 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $777.7 million.

Splunk shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $205.84, a rise of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPLK

