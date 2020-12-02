Seven works by late Quebec artist Jean Paul Riopelle among Heffel auction highlights

Seven works by late Quebec artist Jean Paul Riopelle are among the big-ticket items on offer at Heffel Fine Art Auction House’s virtual live auction tonight.

Leading the Toronto auction house’s fall sale is Riopelle’s 1953 canvas “Sans titre,” which comes with a pre-sale price tag of $1.2 million and $1.8 million.

Also among the highlights is “La ligne d’eau,” a large-scale work from Riopelle’s “Iceberg” series, which auctioneers project could fetch between $800,000 and $1.2 million.

Heffel says Canadian painter Alex Colville’s 1987 “Woman with Revolver” will hit the auction block for the first time for an estimated value of $600,000 to $800,000.

The fall catalogue features several sought-after works associated with Canada’s famed Group of Seven, including three lots by founding member Lawren Harris.

Heffel says each of the Harris works depicts a different facet of Canada’s variegated landscape, including the 1924 oil-on-board “Pyramid Mt., Jasper Park,” which is estimated to be worth $200,000 and $300,000.

Group of Seven member Frederick Varley’s portrait of his muse, Vera Weatherbie, in “Green and Gold, Portrait of Vera” is expected to garner between $500,000 and $700,000.

Heffel says it’s presenting another auction first in “Steamer Arriving at Nanaimo” by B.C. painter E.J. Hughes, who counted Harris and Varley among his mentors. The auction house is anticipating bids for the 1950 canvas will range from $500,000 to $700,000.

Two portraits from B.C. artist Emily Carr, “Susan” and “Old Man,” are set to hammer down for between $80,000 and $120,000 apiece.

Other standout offerings include a couple of works from Canadian artist Jack Bush. “Blue Stant” is forecasted to fetch between $500,000 and $650,000, while “Stumblin’ All Around” has been valued between $125,000 and $175,000.

In total, Heffel says that the more than 100 works up for sale could collectively bring in between $10 million and $15 million.

Collectors will be able to place their offers through telephone, absentee and online bidding tonight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press