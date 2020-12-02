Loading articles...

Provo will keep Bridal Veil Falls tourist spot public land

Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 6:28 pm EST

PROVO, Utah — The Provo Municipal Council has voted for a resolution to keep the Bridal Veil Falls, a popular tourist attraction, public land.

The approval on Tuesday came as reports circulated indicating that developer Richard Losee was angling to privatize the land to build a drug treatment centre, The Daily Herald reported. Losee is the owner of Cirque Lodge, an addiction recovery centre in Orem.

“The preservation of Bridal Veil Falls in its natural state for its scenic beauty for the enjoyment of this and future generations is invaluable, and any loss to access by the public will have a detrimental effect on the quality of life enjoyed by those who use and visit the area,” the Provo council wrote in its resolution.

The scenic views at the falls and its proximity to area parks and the Sundance Mountain Resort make it a common tourist destination.

Utah County purchased the falls from a private owner for $2.4 million in July 2015. Since then, county officials have discussed whether the area would be better operated by public officials or private owners.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
City Streets: Dufferin is CLOSED from College to Croatia for a collision investigation. #Dufferin
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:32 PM
Retweeted @Close680NEWS: Some great pics/video from the meteor/fireball that streaked through the sky over the noon hour today!
Latest Weather
Read more