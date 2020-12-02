Loading articles...

Police search for female suspect in North York stabbing

Police are searching for a female suspect following a stabbing in the north end of the city.

Officers were called to the lobby of a building in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue just after 2 p.m.

When they arrived they discovered a female victim suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics transported her to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Police say they are searching for a Black female in her 40s, five-foot-two with a slim build. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with white lettering, light coloured jeans, a black puffy jacket and red shoes.

