Police investigating a 3rd tow truck fire in York Region

York Regional Police are looking for suspects after a suspicious tow truck fire in Newmarket on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a residence in the area of Bayview Avenue and Mulock Drive just before 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival they found a truck with extensive damage. No word on how the fire was started.

York police are also investigating two other tow truck fires that occurred in York Region early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a residence in Richmond Hill after getting reports of a vehicle on fire. When they arrived, they found a tow truck fully engulfed in flames.

A short time later officers were called to a residence in Whitchurch-Stouffville for the same reason. When officers arrived, they found that the fire had already been extinguished by the driver of the truck.

Investigators believe the fires were set intentionally in both of these incidents.

Anyone when information on any of these incidents is being asked to contact police.