Loading articles...

Patterson Cos.: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 7:14 am EST

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $54.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The medical supplies maker posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

Patterson Cos. shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 13%. The stock has increased 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDCO

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 approaching Hwy 6S - the collision has now been moved to the right shoulder. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 30 minutes ago
On this date Dec. 2 #Toronto YYZ had a record snowfall of 9.4cm in 2019. No more ❄️ for us today. System has final…
Latest Weather
Read more