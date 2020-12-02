Loading articles...

Ontario reports slight increase in COVID-19 cases with much higher completed tests

A worker wearing a protective shield checks COVID-19 samples prior to analysis at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto on May 5, 2020. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ontario is reporting 1,723 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This is a slight increase from the 1,707 reported on Tuesday, but comes with increased testing.

Locally, there are 500 new cases in Peel, 410 in Toronto and 196 in York Region.

There are 1,686 more resolved cases and over 44,200 tests completed.

More details to come.

