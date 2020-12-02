Loading articles...

North American stock markets down in early trading, loonie edges higher

Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 9:58 am EST

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in early trading amid losses in the technology and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.19 points at 17,281.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 98.05 points at 29,725.87. The S&P 500 index was down 8.92 points at 3,653.53, while the Nasdaq composite was down 104.34 points at 12,250.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.28 cents US compared with 77.21 cents US on Tuesday.  

The January crude oil contract was down four cents at US$44.51 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was little changed at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$1.50 at US$1,820.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.45 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:24 AM
CLEAR - EB Gardiner ramp to Kipling. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:56 AM
On this date Dec. 2 #Toronto YYZ had a record snowfall of 9.4cm in 2019. No more ❄️ for us today. System has final…
Latest Weather
Read more