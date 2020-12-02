North American stock markets down in early trading, loonie edges higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in early trading amid losses in the technology and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.19 points at 17,281.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 98.05 points at 29,725.87. The S&P 500 index was down 8.92 points at 3,653.53, while the Nasdaq composite was down 104.34 points at 12,250.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.28 cents US compared with 77.21 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude oil contract was down four cents at US$44.51 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was little changed at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$1.50 at US$1,820.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.45 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press