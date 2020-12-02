Loading articles...

Man in his 60's is dead after an industrial accident in Richmond Hill

Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 10:07 am EST

A York Regional Police badge is shown in a 2014 file photo. CITYNEWS

A worker is dead after an industrial accident in Richmond Hill.

Police say the worker, a man in his 60’s, was doing work on the roof of a store on Yonge Street just north of Elgin Mills Road on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing and the Ministry of Labour will be attending the scene.

More details to come.

 

