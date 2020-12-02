Insurance Bureau of Canada releases list of most stolen cars in 2020

Sorry, Honda owners.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada released its annual ranking of the most-stolen vehicles in Canada with high-end SUVs the target for many thieves this time around.

The IBC reports that the 2018 Honda CR-V SUV is the most stolen vehicle across the country so far, in 2020.

2020 List of Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in Canada

2018 HONDA CR-V 4DR AWD SUV

2017 LEXUS RX350/RX450h 4DR AWD SUV

2017 HONDA CR-V 4DR AWD SUV

2018 LEXUS RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD SUV

2018 FORD F150 4WD PU

2019 HONDA CR-V 4DR AWD SUV

2018 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 4DR 4WD SUV

2017 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 4DR 4WD SUV

2019 LEXUS RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD SUV

2017 DODGE RAM 1500 4WD PU

Car thieves in Ontario seem to prefer Honda and Lexus models as three different types of cars and SUVs appear on the list.

According to the report, in Ontario, some were stolen for export by organized crime groups, while others have been identified in street racing rings. The IBC goes on to say that in Hamilton, Ont. high-end vehicles were being stolen and “chopped” for parts that thieves sold on the black market.

“Thieves have many motives. This year’s top 10 list confirms some key trends in auto theft that we are now seeing. Regardless of how a vehicle is stolen, auto theft is a serious threat to public safety and continues to cost all Canadians,” said Bryan Gast, National Director, Investigative Services, IBC.

The IBC said electronic auto theft is on the rise in Canada as more vehicles are equipped with advanced technology, such as keyless entry remotes.

“Many high-end SUVs continue to be stolen for export,” the IBC added.

Auto thefts cost Canadians up to $1 billion each year.