Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow jailed
by Zen Soo, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 2, 2020 3:01 am EST
Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 3:14 am EST
Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by Correctional Services officers to get on a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wong and two other activists, Lam and Agnes Chow, were taken into custody after they pleaded guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam have been sentenced to jail on charges related to an unauthorized anti-government protest last year at the city’s police headquarters. Wong, who pleaded guilty to organizing and participating in the protest, received 13 1/2 months behind bars. Chow, who also pleaded guilty to participating in the protest and inciting others to take part, received 10 months, while Lam received 7 months after pleading guilty to incitement. The protest took place on June 21 last year, and saw thousands surround the police headquarters as they demonstrated against excessive force by police against protesters, as well as a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China.