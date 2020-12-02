Loading articles...

Ford government employee allegedly erased smart phone data during COVID-benefit fraud investigation

The suit alleges the family opened 400 bank accounts and deposited around 10,000 cheques made out to fictitious applicants. Neonbrand

An update on a COVID-19 fraud investigation making its way through the provincial court system with new allegations that a former Ford government employee, accused of leading a money-skimming operation that bilked the province out of $11 million dollars, erased his smartphone before handing it over to police.

While no official charges have been, the province has accused former government and consumer services employee Sanjay Madan, his family and an associate of organizing a sophisticated fraud scheme to funnel COVID-19 pandemic support cash payments to hundreds of TD and Bank of Montreal accounts.

According to a report from the Toronto Star, when Madan and his family members turned over their government issued smart-phones to investigators, the phones had been reset to factory settings.

The allegations in court documents reported by the Star say the phones were erased to conceal and profit from wrongful conduct.

A team of seven detectives from the Ontario Provincial Police anti-racket’s branch are currently investigating.

The fraud case became public last week involving the family members and accuses them of illegally issuing and banking cheques under the Support for Families Program. The program is aimed to defray the cost of children learning at home.

The husband, wife and two sons are all computer specialists.

The case came up in question period on Tuesday at Queen’s Park with the NDP asking the Ford government how it could lose track of so much taxpayer money, and what it’s doing to get it back.

Ontario’s government isn’t commenting specifically on the story, other than to say its introduced stronger security measures.

