Florida police officer, 1 other wounded in shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 2, 2020 7:13 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 7:14 pm EST
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida police officer and at least one other person were wounded in a shooting Wednesday, authorities said.
The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon, according to a St. Petersburg police Facebook post.
The wounded officer was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Officials didn’t release details about the other person or how they were wounded.
Police haven’t released information about what led to the shooting.
A video posted to Facebook appears to capture the shooting. More than a dozen gunshots can be heard, as several plainclothes officers fire at a vehicle that appears to be blocked in by other vehicles, including marked police vehicles.
The Associated Press
