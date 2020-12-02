Loading articles...

Ex-French leader Valery Giscard d'Estaing dies at age 94

Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 5:58 pm EST

PARIS — Valery Giscard d’Estaing, the president of France from 1974 to 1981 who became a champion of European integration, has died at the age of 94, his office and the French presidency announced Wednesday night.

Giscard d’Estaing had recently been hospitalized in Tours, in central France. His office did not provide further details.

Born in 1926, Giscard d’Estaing served in the Free French army that helped liberate France during World War II. Charles de Gaulle named him finance minister at age 36. As president, he helped forge a single Europe with his close friend, German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB DVP at York Mills. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:03 PM
It's been a quiet day on the weather front today. Fair conditions Thursday too. Some rain/snow mix is expected Fr…
Latest Weather
Read more