Dutch police: 2 injured in stabbing in store in The Hague

Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 6:58 am EST

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday in a shop in the centre of The Hague and a suspect has fled the scene, police said.

The city’s police force tweeted that there also was a fire at the store that was quickly extinguished. The two injured people were being taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses. Further details weren’t immediately available and there was no word on a possible motive.

A police spokesman didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment.

The Associated Press

