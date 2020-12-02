Loading articles...

Descartes Systems: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 4:28 pm EST

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) _ The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $13.3 million.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The logistics provider posted revenue of $87.5 million in the period.

Descartes Systems shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $56.62, a rise of 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSGX

The Associated Press

