CP investigating after video shows train running over pronghorn antelope herd

MAPLE CREEK, Sask. — Canadian Pacific Railway says an investigation is underway following release of a video showing one of the company’s trains running over dozens of pronghorn antelope in southwestern Saskatchewan.

The video, which was obtained by Global News, shows a large herd running on the tracks as the train’s horn blasts.

Wildlife biologist Terry Kowalchuk, who’s also a dean at Lethbridge College, says it’s natural behaviour for antelope to try to outrun danger.

Canadian Pacific says in a statement that the train hit the animals on Nov. 15 west of Maple Creek and notes the company is required to report that to provincial authorities.

Saskatchewan Environment says in a statement that conservation officers have responded to four train collisions with pronghorn between Nov. 9 and Nov. 20 — all of which were reported by the company.

The statement from the province says more than 100 animals were killed in those four collisions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press