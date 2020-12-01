Loading articles...

Woman, child taken to hospital after house fire in Brampton

Last Updated Dec 1, 2020 at 9:47 pm EST

Firefighters work to extinguish a two-alarm fire at a home in Brampton. TWITTER/@BramptonFireES.

A woman and a child have been taken to hospital after a two-alarm house fire in Brampton.

Firefighters were called to Nevada Court near Bovaird Drive just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s believed the fire began in the basement. The woman and child were rescued from the basement. An occupant upstairs was able to get out and call emergency services.

The woman suffered critical injuries while the child was taken to hospital in serious condition. Their conditions have both been upgraded to stable.

Fire crews have extinguished the majority of the fire. The Brampton fire investigator has also been called in.

