Virus nixes some Nebraska Capitol holiday plans this year
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 1, 2020 3:25 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 1, 2020 at 3:28 pm EST
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Capitol won’t be hosting all of its usual holiday celebrations this year to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.
The annual tuba and horn concerts normally scheduled in December won’t be held this year. The Capitol tree-lighting ceremony has been cancelled this year as well.
Instead, the Office of the Capitol Commission said it plans to illuminate two large fir trees at the base of the Capitol’s outdoor north plaza.
The Capitol will remain open for tours except on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The commission may limit tour group sizes to 10 people.
The Associated Press
