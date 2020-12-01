Trump admin silent after Hajdu pushes back on U.S. plan to raid Canada's drug cabinet

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration is keeping silent about Canada blocking its plan to import prescription drugs from north of the border.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu has prohibited the export of certain drugs if such sales would create or worsen a domestic supply shortage.

Hajdu’s move is aimed at thwarting President Donald Trump’s efforts to lower prescription costs by allowing pharmacies and wholesalers to import drugs from Canada.

The White House is referring questions to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which did not acknowledge media queries Monday.

With the Trump administration in its final six weeks, health policy experts say the import proposal, which went into effect Monday, is now likely doomed.

Dr. Allen Zagoren, a health policy professor at Drake University in Iowa, says Canada’s move gives president-elect Joe Biden the political cover to seek a more practical solution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020.

