Trip.com: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Dec 1, 2020 at 5:28 pm EST

SHANGHAI (AP) _ Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $234 million.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $805 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $740.4 million.

Trip.com shares have climbed roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $34.41, an increase of almost 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCOM

The Associated Press

