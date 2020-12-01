Loading articles...

Trial set to resume for teen accused in St. Michael’s College School sex assault case

St. Michael's College School is shown in Toronto on Nov. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The trial of a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at a prestigious Toronto high school is set to resume today.

The former student of St. Michael’s College School has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

The charges relate to incidents that occurred on campus in the fall of 2018. The trial began in March.

Court has previously heard there were two sexual assaults at the school in 2018 when boys involved with a school football team pinned down two different victims and sexually assaulted them with a broom handle in a locker room.

Three teens have already pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon for their roles in the incidents and have been sentenced to two years of probation.

One of them also pleaded guilty to making child pornography for recording one of the sex assaults in a video that was then shared widely within and outside the school.

Another student received a two-year probationary sentence with no jail time after pleading guilty. The charges against two other students were dropped.

Neither the accused teen, the perpetrators or the victims can be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
#NB410 ramp to Derry - two right lanes are blocked for a collision. Heavy delays on EB Derry, NB/SB Kennedy, SB 410…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:20 AM
Record rainfall ☔️yesterday and we could have record snowfall ❄️today. We’ll have weather updates every 10minutes o…
Latest Weather
Read more