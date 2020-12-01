COVID-19 cases across Ontario's schools increase as Toronto reports daily record

With Toronto reporting over 700 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the increase has coincided with a spike in numbers out of Ontario’s schools.

The province is reporting 299 COVID-19 cases across its many school boards, with 253 of those in students and 46 infections confirmed to be staff members.

There are now 737 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case and according to the latest provincial update, six schools are closed as a result of an outbreak.

In the City, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) currently has 162 schools reporting at least one case of the virus.

Of the bunch, Thorncliffe Park Public School is dealing with the most severe outbreak with 22 confirmed cases (19 students and two staff) followed by Highfield Junior School with eight.

Both schools remain open at this time.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) is reporting a total of 60 schools with at least one COVID-19 case. St. Fidelis Catholic School is dealing with an outbreak of 14 infections (10 students and four staff), as St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School reports seven cases of the virus, all in students.

Students from St. Fidelis Catholic School were sent home following the outbreak.

An outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff (or other visitors) in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before/after school care).

The TDSB updates its COVID-19 cases throughout the day on its website. There were 373 students infected, 71 staff and 424 resolved cases according to the school board’s latest update on Monday.