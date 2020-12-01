Loading articles...

Today is Giving Tuesday, the world's largest generosity day

Last Updated Dec 1, 2020 at 8:21 am EST

A file image of food bank donations. CITYNEWS

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes ‘Giving Tuesday.’

A time when charities, companies and individuals join together to rally for their favourite causes.

This year marks the 8th annual Giving Tuesday in Canada, the day comes each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving in the U.S.

People are encouraged to open their wallets and give back on the ‘global generosity day’ that follows up the two biggest shopping days of the year.

The idea started in 2011 when the non-proft Mary-Arrchie Theater Company in Chicago began urging shoppers to consider donating to charity following their Cyber Monday shopping.

This year the United Way in the GTA is expressing concerns about social challenges including mental health, domestic violence and food insecurity.

The organization says those issues, along with housing and homelessness, have been greatly exacerbated by the pandemic. While the demand for services has increased, charitable donations have decreased.

The United Way supports the 211 Ontario helpline, which saw a 45 per cent increase in website visits between March and August.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB Erin Mills ramp to the #EBQEW is closed again for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:20 AM
Record rainfall ☔️yesterday and we could have record snowfall ❄️today. We’ll have weather updates every 10minutes o…
Latest Weather
Read more