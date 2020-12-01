Today is Giving Tuesday, the world's largest generosity day

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes ‘Giving Tuesday.’

A time when charities, companies and individuals join together to rally for their favourite causes.

What makes December 1 different from any other day? You. Join us this Tuesday, for the world's largest generosity movement. #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/oMTpGYVkd8 — GivingTuesday – December 1 (@GivingTuesday) November 29, 2020

This year marks the 8th annual Giving Tuesday in Canada, the day comes each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving in the U.S.

People are encouraged to open their wallets and give back on the ‘global generosity day’ that follows up the two biggest shopping days of the year.

The idea started in 2011 when the non-proft Mary-Arrchie Theater Company in Chicago began urging shoppers to consider donating to charity following their Cyber Monday shopping.

This year the United Way in the GTA is expressing concerns about social challenges including mental health, domestic violence and food insecurity.

The organization says those issues, along with housing and homelessness, have been greatly exacerbated by the pandemic. While the demand for services has increased, charitable donations have decreased.

The United Way supports the 211 Ontario helpline, which saw a 45 per cent increase in website visits between March and August.