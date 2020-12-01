Loading articles...

The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

Last Updated Dec 1, 2020 at 11:28 am EST

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Let Him Go

2. Buddy Games

3. Fatman

4. Elf (2003)

5. The New Mutants

6. Planes, Trains and Automobiles

7. Unhinged

8. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9. Iron Mask

10. The Holiday

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Mr. Jones

2. After We Collided

3. Embattled

4. Girl (2020)

5. Ava (2020)

6. A Rainy Day in New York

7. The Nest

8. Zappa

9. Stardust

10. The Informer

