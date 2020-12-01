Loading articles...

S&P/TSX composite surges higher in early trading, U.S. stock markets climb

Last Updated Dec 1, 2020 at 9:58 am EST

OTTAWA — Canada’s main stock index climbed more than 200 points in early trading, fuelled by a broad-based rally led by the financial, energy and metals and mining sectors. 

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 230.91 points at 17,421.16.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 262.49 points at 29,901.13. The S&P 500 index was up 30.53 points at 3652.16, while the Nasdaq composite was up 71.94 points at 12,270.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.16 cents US compared with 77.13 cents US on Monday.

The January crude contract was down 31 cents at US$45.03 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.90 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$35.90 at US$1,816.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up six cents at US$3.50 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

