Record Toronto COVID-19 cases a 'blunt warning': Medical officer of health

Toronto’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, is calling a second consecutive day of record COVID-19 cases a “blunt warning” that must be heeded to stop the spread of the virus.

The province earlier reported 727 new cases for Toronto, but in an update later Tuesday, de Villa boosted that number to 761.

“This figure represents a new high for a second consecutive day in the city,” she said in a release. “Today’s case counts are a blunt warning. COVID-19 continues to spread easily and widely.”

De Villa said research of COVID-19 data in the city shows that 1 in 5 infected people, or 21 per cent, confirmed that they had people visit their home, or went inside someone else’s home, where there were 10 people or less during the period they acquired the infection.

Other findings among infected people in Toronto:

21 per cent identified their spouse or partner as the source of illness

16 per cent identified a friend as the source of illness

16 per cent identified a co-worker as the source of illness.

In total, 35 per cent of cases reporting close contact indicated that their close contact with known cases were only non-household contacts. This underscores guidance to keep contact within your household,” De Villa’s release states.