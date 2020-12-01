Loading articles...

Police: Several injured when car hits pedestrians in Germany

Last Updated Dec 1, 2020 at 8:28 am EST

BERLIN — Several people were injured Tuesday when a car drove into a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier, police said.

Trier police said on Twitter that the incident occurred during the afternoon and that rescue crews were on the scene.

No further details were immediately available and Trier police did not answer their telephones.

The Associated Press

